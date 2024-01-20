The 2021 signing from Bromley is yet to feature in a competitive game for Pompey

Forgotten Pompey defender Liam Vincent is on the move again.

It’s been confirmed that the left-back has sealed his fourth loan switch of the 2023-24 campaign with a move to National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

He has joined the Longmead Stadium outfit on a month’s loan and is eligible to make his debut for Jay Saunders’ side in today’s game against Worthing - a club Vincent has joined twice this season.

The 20-year-old, who has also featured for Chelmsford this season, is yet to make a first-team appearance for Pompey during the two-and-a-half years he’s been at Fratton Park, following a 2021 move from Bromley. He’s behind Conor Ogilvie, Jack Sparkes and Denver Hume in the pecking order at left-back.

Welcoming the player to Angels, Saunders said: ‘Liam is a player with a bright future in the game. He’s coming in as a left back to provide cover while Jernade is injured. I hope he enjoys his time with us.’