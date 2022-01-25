2. Mikkel Andersen

The Danish keeper linked up with the Blues for the 2012-13 season and had an impressive start to the campaign, making 19 appearances in three months. However, his loan was cut short in November 2012 and went on to have spells at a host of clubs, including Randers, Midtjylland and Brann. The 33-year-old is currently at Danish side Viborg, where he has made five outings between the sticks this season.

Photo: Steve Reid