And unbelievably, we’ve come up with 24 names that have been either signed or developed by the Blues since David James’ departure in 2010, with Webber poised to be the 25th.
Now, not all of them have gone on to feature for the first team.
Meanwhile, as the number suggests, not all of them proved to be success during the time on the south coast.
Here’s who we can remember over the past 12 years.
1. Jamie Ashdown
Ashdown arrived at Fratton as a young goalkeeper in 2004 and went on to play 124 times for the south coast outfit in an eight-year stay. He left Fratton Park in 2012 following the club's relegation to League One and later went onto play for Leeds, Crawley and Oxford. Ashdown used to own a cafe in Basingstoke but Covid hampered his business and it was forced to shut in 2020.
2. Mikkel Andersen
The Danish keeper linked up with the Blues for the 2012-13 season and had an impressive start to the campaign, making 19 appearances in three months. However, his loan was cut short in November 2012 and went on to have spells at a host of clubs, including Randers, Midtjylland and Brann. The 33-year-old is currently at Danish side Viborg, where he has made five outings between the sticks this season.
3. Alex Cisak
The Polish keeper was drafted in on a one-month loan from Oldham during the 2012-13 season but made just one appearance before being recalled by his parent club. He would later spend time at Burnley, York and Leyton Orient before heading to Australia, spending two years at Sydney FC before retiring in 2019.
4. Simon Eastwood
Eastwood joined the Blues in 2012 from non-league Halifax and impressed during his year-long stay on the south coast. He played 30 times for Pompey during the torrid 2012-13 season, before being picked up by Championship side Blackburn in 2013. He spent three years at Ewood Park, before joining Oxford where he has made the number one shirt his own, making 225 appearances and counting for the U’s since 2016.
