Portsmouth have finished agonisingly short of the play-off places for the last three League One seasons and they will be hoping that this campaign will be the one to change the narrative.

John Mousinho has been making some big decisions on the transfer window as sets up his strongest possible squad. Pompey have brought in a fleet of new signings but they’ve also let some players leave. As it stands, they have 24 senior players on their books who will be looking to get Portsmouth into the play-offs.

However, a hefty 14 have officially entered the last 12 month of their current contracts and unless new deals are agreed, they’ll be leaving the club upon the expiry of their deals.

1 . Joshua Oluwayemi Contracted until: 2024 Photo Sales

2 . Will Norris Contracted until: 2026 Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Schofield Contracted until: 2024 Photo Sales

4 . Ryley Towler Contracted until: 2026 Photo Sales