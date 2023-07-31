News you can trust since 1877
The 24 players contracted to Portsmouth ahead of the 2023/24 season and when their deals expire — gallery

How John Mousinho’s Portsmouth squad looks ahead of the 2023/24 League One season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Portsmouth have finished agonisingly short of the play-off places for the last three League One seasons and they will be hoping that this campaign will be the one to change the narrative.

John Mousinho has been making some big decisions on the transfer window as sets up his strongest possible squad. Pompey have brought in a fleet of new signings but they’ve also let some players leave. As it stands, they have 24 senior players on their books who will be looking to get Portsmouth into the play-offs.

However, a hefty 14 have officially entered the last 12 month of their current contracts and unless new deals are agreed, they’ll be leaving the club upon the expiry of their deals.

Contracted until: 2024

1. Joshua Oluwayemi

Contracted until: 2024

Contracted until: 2026

2. Will Norris

Contracted until: 2026

Contracted until: 2024

3. Ryan Schofield

Contracted until: 2024

Contracted until: 2026

4. Ryley Towler

Contracted until: 2026

