The 25 free agents still available to Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Co after window's close

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t opportunities for Pompey and their rivals to bolster their squads.

There are still a stack of free agents who are looking for new clubs after their contracts came to a close this summer.

There’s one or two surprising names on the lookout for employers with the season up and running.

We’ve looked at the kind of players who could realistically be within Pompey's reach, or those who could yet be picked up by their League One rivals.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

1. Viv Solomon-Otabor Rapid winger remembered for THAT offside goal against Peterborough is a available after leaving Wigan Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

2. Tristan Nydam Former Ipswich prospect Tristan Nydam is among the League One players who are still free agents this summer Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Grant Leadbitter A freebie as the veteran left Sunderland after their play-off defeat Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Kieran Agard Been prolific at times at MK Dons but be beset by injury problems Photo: The News Photo Sales