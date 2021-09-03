The 25 free agents still available to Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Co after window's close

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t opportunities for Pompey and their rivals to bolster their squads.
There are still a stack of free agents who are looking for new clubs after their contracts came to a close this summer.
There’s one or two surprising names on the lookout for employers with the season up and running.
We’ve looked at the kind of players who could realistically be within Pompey's reach, or those who could yet be picked up by their League One rivals.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.