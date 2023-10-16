News you can trust since 1877
The 25 heavy hitters and intriguing League One players who become free agents next summer - including Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley favourites

Pompey’s recruitment team are already casting their eyes down the line.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST

Next summer, a huge number of players will once again become free agents – with some of the biggest players in League One seeing existing deals come to a close.

We’ve unearthed some of the biggest names and fascinating talents who could well be on the radar of sporting director Rich Hughes and the Blues football operation.

Peterborough's Jonson Clarke Harris, Wigan's Charlie Wyke, Barnsley's Devante Cole and Wycombe's Sam Vokes are all free agents next summer.

