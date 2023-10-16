The 25 heavy hitters and intriguing League One players who become free agents next summer - including Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley favourites
Pompey’s recruitment team are already casting their eyes down the line.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
Next summer, a huge number of players will once again become free agents – with some of the biggest players in League One seeing existing deals come to a close.
We’ve unearthed some of the biggest names and fascinating talents who could well be on the radar of sporting director Rich Hughes and the Blues football operation.
