The 25 players who have arrived at Portsmouth in the Michael Eisner era and their fees

It’s been nearly two years since Michael Eisner assumed control of Pompey.

After Lee Brown stated this summer will tell us much about the American owners ambition, we look at the players who’ve arrived at Fratton Park and their fees since Eisner took charge of the Blues.

Signed from Chesterfield for 110,000

1. Dion Donohue

Signed from Chesterfield for 110,000
Undisclosed fee from Ipswich

2. Brett Pitman

Undisclosed fee from Ipswich
Signed on loan from Cardiff

3. Stuart O'Keefe

Signed on loan from Cardiff
Signed on loan from Cardiff

4. Matty Kennedy.

Signed on loan from Cardiff
