The 25 players who have arrived at Portsmouth in the Michael Eisner era and their fees

After Lee Brown stated this summer will tell us much about the American owners ambition, we look at the players who’ve arrived at Fratton Park and their fees since Eisner took charge of the Blues.
1. Dion Donohue
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
2. Brett Pitman
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
View more