The 30 brilliant photos of Pompey fans as 17,814 watch 3-1 win over Peterborough United at Fratton Park- gallery

Can you spot yourself in these pictures? Portsmouth fans are papped outside and inside Fratton Park on an afternoon where Pompey won 3-1 against Peterborough United.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST

Pompey send their fans home happy as the 2023/24 League One season goes on pause for the first international break of the campaign.

John Mousinho's side picked themselves up from a midweek Carabao Cup exit, and defeated the same team that dumped them out, Peterborough United. Ricky Jade-Jones gave the Posh the lead, but goals from Colby Bishop and Abu Kamara changed the complexion of the game and then on the hour mark, Regan Poole further increased the lead and there was no way back for Darren Ferguson's side.

The only negative from Saturday's win was that midfielder Joe Morrell was sent off, and now he's suspended when the league resumes against Derby County on Saturday, September 16. Morrell is off on international duty but won’t be available for selection when League One comes back.

A total of 17,814 fans came to Fratton Park as two promotion contenders battled it out, and luckily it was the Fratton Park faithful who played a key role in helping the team come from behind to claim victory.

It should come as no surprise then that Pompey boast some of the best attendances in the third tier of English football. They’re currently third in the home attendances, with only Derby County and Bolton Wanderers boasting more than them. Can you imagine the numbers once the ground improvements are finished with though? They’ll for sure be in the top six.

Flick through our gallery which has 30 photos from several stands at Fratton Park. Can you spot yourself? Either tag your family and friends on Facebook or Twitter to let them know they were papped supporting the Blues.

We will see you then at Pride Park when the season resumes in just over a fortnight, in the mean time though we’ll be keeping you updated with all things Pompey.

Fans arrive at Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth v Peterborough United

1. Fans arriving at Fratton Park

Fans arrive at Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth v Peterborough United Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Fans arrive at Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth v Peterborough United

2. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Peterborough United at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 2 September 2023.

Fans arrive at Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Fans take in some pre-match entertainment at Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth v Peterborough United

3. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Peterborough United at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 2 September 2023.

Fans take in some pre-match entertainment at Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Fans pose outside Fratton Park ahead of Pompey v Peterborough United

4. Pompey fans outside Fratton Park

Fans pose outside Fratton Park ahead of Pompey v Peterborough United Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

