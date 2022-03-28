The 30 players linked with Portsmouth last summer and how they've fared since at Ipswich Town, Peterborough, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic & Co

It felt like barely a day passed without a new name being linked with a switch to Fratton Park.
But how have those who didn’t arrive or moved elsewhere fared since?
Some have failed to make the kind of impact for Pompey fans to feel they’ve missed out, while others have seen their value soar.
Here’s the men who didn’t arrive at PO4 – and what they’ve done since.
1. Scott Twine
Linked with Pompey but opted to move to MK Dons from Swindon and his stock has soared amid 14 goals and 10 assists.
2. Jorge Grant
Moved to the Championship with Peterborough and picked up regular football, but the Posh has struggled and he's returned just two goals.
3. George Johnston
Interest in the former Liverpool Academy player is said to have started in April, when Danny Cowley said fees would be made available for the right people. Johnston spent last season on loan at Wigan before leaving Feyenoord for Bolton - putting the talk to bed. The defender has featured regularly for the Trotters this term.
4. Guy Melamed
Went from St Johnstone to Israel with Ihud Bnei Sakhnin after being linked with Pompey. Scored six goals and added four assists this season.
