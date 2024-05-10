Pompey fans have spoken - these are the players you want in the Championship.

It promises to be another busy summer of transfer activity at PO4, as the Blues return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

We asked you who are the realistic additions you’d like to recruit for the battle which lies ahead - and you have been forthcoming with you suggestions.

So here’s the 30 players you want at Fratton Park next term.

1 . The players Pompey fans want to sign this summer From left to right: Matt Ritchie, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Harrison Burrows and Cameron Brannagan are players Pompey fans would like at Fratton Park in the Championsihip. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2 . Matt Ritchie - Newcastle United Pompey academy graduate is 34 now, but always kept himself in fantastic shape and is wanted by some fans. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales

3 . Joel Ward - Crystal Palace Another former Pompey youngster who has gone on toe become a massive favourite with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales