The 30 signings Portsmouth faithful want this summer - including Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Chelsea additions

By Jordan Cross
Published 10th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 12:18 BST

Pompey fans have spoken - these are the players you want in the Championship.

It promises to be another busy summer of transfer activity at PO4, as the Blues return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

We asked you who are the realistic additions you’d like to recruit for the battle which lies ahead - and you have been forthcoming with you suggestions.

So here’s the 30 players you want at Fratton Park next term.

WATCH Bask in the glory of a never-to-be-forgotten period in our new Pompey champion's documentary.

From left to right: Matt Ritchie, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Harrison Burrows and Cameron Brannagan are players Pompey fans would like at Fratton Park in the Championsihip.

1. The players Pompey fans want to sign this summer

From left to right: Matt Ritchie, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Harrison Burrows and Cameron Brannagan are players Pompey fans would like at Fratton Park in the Championsihip. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Pompey academy graduate is 34 now, but always kept himself in fantastic shape and is wanted by some fans.

2. Matt Ritchie - Newcastle United

Pompey academy graduate is 34 now, but always kept himself in fantastic shape and is wanted by some fans. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Another former Pompey youngster who has gone on toe become a massive favourite with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

3. Joel Ward - Crystal Palace

Another former Pompey youngster who has gone on toe become a massive favourite with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Flying winger who Pompey would love but have doubts about his availability.

4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Crystal Palace

Flying winger who Pompey would love but have doubts about his availability.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthNewcastle UnitedChelseaSheffield UnitedCrystal PalacePompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.