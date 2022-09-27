The 32 senior players Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has shown the Fratton Park door and allowed Ipswich, Wigan, Doncaster Rovers and Oxford to sign during 18 months in charge - picture gallery
Danny Cowley has said goodbye to 32 senior Pompey players since replacing Kenny Jackett and taking charge at Fratton Park 18 months ago.
By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:00 pm
Interestingly, that’s the same number of first-team players he’s brought to the club as he believes the Blues now have ‘more value for money’ within their ranks.
But who are those 30 ex-players and where are they now?
We’ve taken a look to find out.
