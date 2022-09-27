News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Lee Brown, left, with Danny Cowley before his Fratton Park departure in January

The 32 senior players Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has shown the Fratton Park door and allowed Ipswich, Wigan, Doncaster Rovers and Oxford to sign during 18 months in charge - picture gallery

Danny Cowley has said goodbye to 32 senior Pompey players since replacing Kenny Jackett and taking charge at Fratton Park 18 months ago.

By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:00 pm

Interestingly, that’s the same number of first-team players he’s brought to the club as he believes the Blues now have ‘more value for money’ within their ranks.

But who are those 30 ex-players and where are they now?

We’ve taken a look to find out.

1. James Bolton

Departure date: June 24, 2021; Transfer: Undisclosed fee (Plymouth); Current club: Plymouth; Appearances since: 14 apps, 0 goals.

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales

2. George Byers

Departure date: June 1, 2021; Transfer: loan return to parent club Swansea; Current club: Sheffield Wednesday (permanent); Appearances since: 37 apps, 10 goals (all for Sheff Wed).

Photo: Paul Thompson

Photo Sales

3. Andy Cannon

Departure date: June 16, 2021; Transfer: Undisclosed fee (Hull); Current club: Hull; Appearances since: 17 apps, one goal (Hull) & nine apps, one goal (Stockport - 2021-22) .

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Ben Close

Departure date: June 7, 2021; Transfer: Free (Doncaster Rovers); Current club: Doncaster Rovers; Appearances since: 19 apps, 0 goals.

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales
Danny CowleyPortsmouthFratton ParkBluesDoncaster Rovers
Next Page
Page 1 of 8