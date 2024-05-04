Portsmouth will already be planning for next season having wrapped up the League One title this season. John Mousinho and his men will be enjoying some well-earned time away from football over the coming weeks, but club chiefs will already be lining up potential transfer targets.

New signings will be required if the club want to bridge the gap between the top of League One and the Championship. And that also means shedding players who are out of contract and not deemed good enough to earn new deals. Here we have rounded up all of the League One clubs who have released their retained lists up to this point to see which League One players are in need of new contracts.