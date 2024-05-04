The 89 League One footballers without a club following conclusion of season - including, Portsmouth, Charlton and Wycombe players

A look at the players who have been released around League One so far, including Portsmouth stars.

Jamie Kemble
Published 4th May 2024, 16:30 BST

Portsmouth will already be planning for next season having wrapped up the League One title this season. John Mousinho and his men will be enjoying some well-earned time away from football over the coming weeks, but club chiefs will already be lining up potential transfer targets.

New signings will be required if the club want to bridge the gap between the top of League One and the Championship. And that also means shedding players who are out of contract and not deemed good enough to earn new deals. Here we have rounded up all of the League One clubs who have released their retained lists up to this point to see which League One players are in need of new contracts.

1. Bristol Rovers

2. Cambridge United

3. Carlisle United

4. Charlton Athletic

