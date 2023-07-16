The countdown continues for Portsmouth as they continue preparations for their League One opener against Bristol Rovers on August 5.

Pompey have been heavily active in the transfer market with the likes of Gavin Whyte, Regan Poole, Will Norris and Jack Sparkes joining the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

John Mousinho has made good use of the free transfer market so far this window and a number of talented free agents remain available after being released by their respective clubs.

Using Transfermarkt's market values, we have picked out the 9 best League One free agents still available. Would any of these players be useful additions for Pompey? Take a look...