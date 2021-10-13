Darren Anderton celebrates his FA Cup semi-final strike at Highbury against Liverpool in April 1992. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

Likewise, Darren Anderton regards that Highbury moment as one of his most memorable career finishes in his most-loved Blues outing.

Twitter account Forgotten Pompey Goals (@pompey_goals) recently launched a campaign to identify the Fratton faithful’s favourite goal.

A list of 64 included the likes of Matt Taylor, David Norris, Pedro Mendes, Alan Biley, Patrik Berger, Robert Prosinecki, Peter Crouch, Steve Claridge, Lomana Lualua and Glen Johnson.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, Kanu was crowned the winner in recognition of his 2008 FA Cup final finish.

He polled 57.1 per cent in the final against Anderton, whose 1992 FA Cup semi-final strike against Liverpool also proved immensely popular.

The ex-England man’s pathway to the Forgotten Pompey Goals final saw him defeat Mendes (Manchester City) and Berger (Charlton) among others.

And that April 1992 goal is also high on Anderton’s own list of favourites.

Darren Anderton was back at Fratton Park in December 2018 - and introduced to appeciative fans at half-time. Picture: Joe Pepler

He told Played Up Pompey Three: ‘I still watch footage of our April 1992 encounter with Liverpool at Highbury, but rarely get to the end, Ronnie Whelan’s goal still winds me up.

‘To this day, Pompey fans want to talk to me about the 111th-minute strike which I believed had secured us a spot at Wembley, it’s the game I most remember, that atmosphere, that crowd.

‘I’ve found footage of it on YouTube and it’s proper old-school football – I love that.

‘With the scoreline goalless and the match deep into extra-time, Warren Neill put a ball down the right for me to gallop onto and it felt like slow motion. “This is it, this is it”.

‘On the morning of that semi-final, team-mate Steve Wigley advised: “When you’re one-on-one with Bruce Grobbelaar, do him with the eyes because he will try to guess where you are going, that’s how he plays”.

‘So there I was, clean through, I took a touch, then the ball bobbled and my side-foot went near post, with Liverpool’s keeper going the other way yet still getting a hand to it on the way into the net.

‘My celebrations involved jumping over the hoardings and nearly falling over. The adrenaline after that goal will live with me forever.

‘My fiancee is American and I’ve shown her the footage and said: ‘Look at this. This is different to any other goal and celebration’.

‘I scored in the World Cup finals and it was a dream, yet that FA Cup semi-final goal is right up there.

‘We were playing Liverpool, I had watched them in FA Cup finals, European Cup finals – now I had scored against them. In my mind that was the goal which had defeated them, there were just nine minutes to go.

‘When I look back, there were lots of better goals in my career. Yet, as a Division Two footballer who had scored his maiden goal earlier that season with a freak of a cross against Blackburn Rovers, that Pompey moment is totally different to anything I had ever experienced at that time.’

Played Up Pompey Three is priced £18.99 and available from Amazon, Waterstones and the Pompey Shop.

For player-autographed copies email [email protected]

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron