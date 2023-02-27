Pompey are one of nine League One sides who have had to conduct a search for a new manager during the 2022-23 season.

Danny Cowley’s January departure meant a replacement had to be found, with John Mousinho arriving soon afterwards as the Blues’ eighth new manager over the past 10 years.

Rivals Oxford United are now undertaking a similar process following the sacking of Karl Robinson on Sunday, with several former Fratton Park favourites among the early runners for the vacant Kassam Stadium role.

But whoever gets the U’s job should be aware that the average time spent in charge of a club currently calling the third tier home is not that long.

Less than 22 months, in fact, if you take into account all 24 clubs’ permanent managerial appoints over the past 10 years.

Here’s how long a manager remains in place at each side in the division dating back to the start of the 2012-13 season – plus the number of bosses they’ve turned to since.

Note: the figures relate to permanent managers only.

2 . Exeter City - 3 managers Average spell in charge: 42 months. Longest serving manager of past 10 years: Paul Tisdale (June 2006 - January 2018). Pictured above: current manager Gary Caldwell (appointed October 2022).

3 . Wycombe Wanderers - 3 managers Average spell in charge; 42 months. Longest serving manager of past 10 years: Gareth Ainsworth, above (September 2012 - February 2023). Current manager: Matt Bloomfield (appointed February 2023).

4 . Accrington - 4 managers Average spell in charge: 31.5 months. Longest serving manager of past 10 years: John Coleman, above (September 2014 - present).