The best Championship free agents still available to Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth & Co

Pompey’s transfer business has been extremely well received by Pompey fans this summer.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 17:41 BST

But there’s no doubt a heavy-duty Championship addition to take their recruitment into the stratosphere in the eyes of fans.

Okay, the likelihood of bringing in some of the big names who are out of contract in the second tier is a little unlikely thanks to their earning power.

But there’s no harm in looking – and there’s no doubt a few free agents who would be within the reach of the Blues and their rivals.

1. Championship free agents

2. Olamide Shodipo

3. Britt Assombalonga

4. Jordan Graham

