Conor Shaughnessy is welcoming Pompey moves to strengthen the meanest defence in League One.

The long-time leaders boast the best defensive record in the division, having conceded 25 goals in 29 league matches, while on Saturday won at Port Vale to register successive clean sheets.

Regardless, the Blues are targeting another central defender in the transfer window - and are closing in on Reading’s Tom McIntyre.

Former Burton man Shaughnessy has been one of Pompey’s star performers this season and an automatic first-team choice.

Conor Shaughnessy is welcoming more central defensive competition. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And the Irishman is convinced a new face in defence is required for driving competition and player form.

He told The News: ‘Sean (Raggett) has been brilliant and Regan (Poole) did really well before his injury.

‘I feel really comfortable next to anyone, we drive each other on and competition for places is exactly what we need.

‘The directors and manager (head coach) will bring in the right people who are only going to add to us and make us better all round, pushing us on.

‘I welcome the competition, it can only make us better, we all want to achieve promotion for Pompey this season.

‘Since Sean came in, we haven’t dropped off at all as a central-defensive partnership. It does take a couple of games to warm-up and get a relationship, but we got there and went through a run of clean sheets.

‘I’ve felt very comfortable with Sean, we have built up a very solid partnership, and we’ll see what happens in the transfer window.’

Although Pompey retained their central-defensive partnership for the trip to Port Vale, there were positional changes, however.

Shaughnessy, who usually operates as the left-sided centre-half, moved to the right, switching with Raggett.

Meanwhile, Connor Ogilvie was handed his first start since October, featuring at left-back, with Terry Devlin lining-up in the unfamiliar role of right-back in the 1-0 win.

Shaughnessy explained: ‘We switched because when we had possession of the ball we built as a three at the back, which meant Ogilvie, Raggett and myself.

‘That means I can step in more on the right side and push Terry Devlin on, as he’s not naturally a right-back so is able to push forward.