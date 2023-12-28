'The best form of my career': How Portsmouth have transformed the man rejected by Exeter
The left-back made 150 appearances after rising through the ranks of the club he supports
Shown the door by boyhood club Exeter in the summer - now top of League One and in the form of his life.
It has been a remarkable career turnaround for Jack Sparkes, who has flourished after suffering St James Park heartbreak.
With eight assists in his 28 Pompey appearances, the left-back has proven a creative force for John Mousinho’s men, particularly from set-piece situations.
Contrast that with two assists in the previous 18 months at Exeter ahead of his release at the end of last season by boss Gary Caldwell.
Now Sparkes is preparing to return to the Grecians for the first time since his devastating exit following 150 appearances and nine goals for the club he supports.
And he does so with his career transformed.
The 23-year-old told The News: ‘It has been a positive season, winning games of football is why I came here but, I don’t really look too much individually, it’s important for me to keep my head down and keep going, you can’t get too carried away.
‘Having said that, it's the best form of my career. I’ve previously dipped in and out of form quite a lot, maybe I haven’t got forward as much as I have here and not had the licence to do that.
‘That’s down to the gaffer, I love playing under him, he gives me the licence to get forward and plays to my strengths. It’s important that I’ve not come here to do something I can’t do, if that makes sense.
‘I probably wasn’t too surprised about being let go by Exeter, having had conversations with their manager (Caldwell). That’s football, you move on, that’s how it goes, if you don’t fit the way someone likes to play that’s it.
‘You’ve got to use it as a positive. At the time it was clear to everyone at Exeter it probably wasn’t working out, but it’s important to have a fresh start and that’s what happened.
‘I expected us to be in and around the top three, but not as well as we’ve done so far. I’m enjoying every game, doing my best and chipping in with a few assists as well.’
Exeter claimed a vital 1-0 win over Wycombe on Boxing Day - their first victory in 13 League One games.
Nonetheless, they remain 20th, with manager Caldwell under increasing pressure during a campaign which started excellently but swiftly fizzled out.
Now Pompey - and Sparkes - visit on Friday night (7.45pm).
The full-back added: ‘The manager has faith in me, he trusts me. I speak for all the lads when I say he’s a really good coach and they really enjoy playing under him.
‘I had a couple of clubs to pick from and Pompey was a top choice for me. I wanted to come here and play for Pompey.
‘It has been a really good decision coming here, definitely the right choice. I’m enjoying playing under John.’