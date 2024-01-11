The 32-year-old midfielder has played 22 matches and scored twice this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marlon Pack is producing his best football of John Mousinho’s tenure.

That’s the verdict of the Blues’ head coach as he approaches 12 months in charge at Fratton Park following his January 2023 appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack has been sidelined by a knee operation and then ankle ligament damage since Mousinho replaced Danny Cowley, the man who brought the Buckland lad back to the south coast.

However, Pompey’s boss has pinpointed his skipper’s sparkling post-November form since returning from his most recent injury.

John Mousinho has praised Marlon Pack's form since returning to the side in November. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s impressive consistency which earned the 32-year-old a nomination for Sky Bet League Player of the Month for December.

And Mousinho has been singing the praises of his midfield driving force,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘His form, particularly since coming back from injury, has been outstanding. This is the best he has played for me since I came to this club.

‘After getting himself properly match-fit at the start of the season, Marlon was one of our outstanding players going into that Wigan game when he got injured. I remember at the time the questions coming - internally as well - what will we do without Marlon because he’s such a big miss?

‘Players stepped up to the plate and performed really well in the meantime, but since he’s come back he has been excellent, playing every minute of every game.

‘At 32, he played those four matches in nine days at Christmas and there wasn’t a single time during those when I thought he looked like he needed a rest because of his age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Physically he is right up there, he keeps himself in fantastic condition and played 620 senior games, so you know he’s done all the right things outside of football.

‘We don’t look at him as a 32-year-old, we look at him as a player who has performed brilliantly well, is club captain and really come into his own - and we are absolutely thrilled with him.

‘Marlon has never let us down, if you look at the form last season, he started pretty well for me, scoring against Exeter, then came out of the side pretty quickly after that because of his knee injury.

‘After his operation, he returned and took a few games to get going but, towards the back end of the season, particularly the Derby and Wycombe games, he started to show his best football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He performed pretty well at the start of the term, only coming out of the side because of that injury, when, at that stage, I thought he was one of our better performers.

‘And for the last 9-10 games since he’s been involved after the injury, I think he’s been superb.’

Mousinho named Pack as captain for his first match in charge of the Blues against Exeter.

The pair had been Wycombe team-mates 13 years earlier, when the Buckland midfielder was aged 18 and on a two-and-a-half month loan from Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘I made Marlon captain for Exeter. It was the first decision in earnest I had to make and seemed like a very natural thing to do.