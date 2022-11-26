And the veteran defender is convinced the Blues’ new system can bring out the very best in the 22-year-old talent.

Danny Cowley switched to a back three against MK Dons, with Mingi handed more roving responsibilities in midfield rather than sitting centrally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a consequence, he claimed two assists in the 3-2 success to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

It represented Mingi’s second-ever FA Cup start – and 25th appearance overall since his September 2021 arrival.

And Morrison is excited about the mouth-watering potential of the former Charlton youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘Jay Mingi played very well down that right-hand side in the first half and it was a shame really he couldn’t quite get going in the second half.

‘That’s the best I’ve seen him, he’s better in that eight role when he can let go a bit more and isn’t having to do his defensive duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Mingi battles for possession during his outstanding man-of-the-match performance in Pompey's 3-2 FA Cup win over MK Dons. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He’s got that explosive power and, when he's taking somebody on one-on-one, he’s now in the box rather than a little deeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I like to see him a bit higher up, like he was against MK Dons, and you saw how effective he was. He has that technical ability with some real athleticism.

‘But he probably needs to add that to his game so it lasts for 90 minutes – and then you are looking at a really exciting player there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Some of that is down to the type of player he is, those bursts of energy can take it out of you, he’s still only young, he hasn’t played too many games.

‘You hope he can get fitter and stronger as he gets older and gets more game time, then, all of a sudden, he’s a really, really good prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s about going into men’s football from the under-23s, especially when you look at this week, it has been a tough week for the lads, away at Ipswich was hard, and as you get older you grow into it.’

Mingi and Zak Swanson are young players revelling in Pompey’s first-team at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Morrison is convinced their close friendship off the pitch has helped create an excellent rapport on it.

He added: ‘That relationship was the reason why we were doing so well down the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Jay has a really good understanding with Zak, they really like each other off the pitch as well, so it’s really nice to see that relationship.