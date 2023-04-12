News you can trust since 1877
The best League One players this season - as named by Portsmouth fans - featuring Derby, Ipswich and Bolton talent

As we come to the end of the season, Pompey fans have seen pretty much all League One has to offer.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:31 BST

So we’ve asked you to name who are the best players you’ve seen this term – not including members of John Mousinho’s squad.

The names have been forwarded across social media and include some of the movers and shakers firing teams into the promotion picture.

But there are also those who may not be quite as heralded, but not escaped the beady eye of the Fratton faithful.

The nominations have arrived from all areas of the pitch and all styles of players are covered.

You’ve come up with some cracking shouts – so here are the best performers Blues fans have witnessed this term.

From left: Conor Chaplin, Jonson Clarke-Harris, David McGoldrick and Ryan Inniss are among those to have caught the eye of Pompey fans this season.

1. League One's best players - according to Pompey fans

Ipswich winger has eight goals to his name to go with a whopping 12 assists - and gave Pompey a torrid time at Portman Road.

2. Wes Burns - Ipswich Town

Ipswich winger has eight goals to his name to go with a whopping 12 assists - and gave Pompey a torrid time at Portman Road. Photo: Jason Brown

Crystal Palace winger is clearly going places and has been named on the shortlist for League One's young player of the season while on loan at Charlton.

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Charlton

Crystal Palace winger is clearly going places and has been named on the shortlist for League One's young player of the season while on loan at Charlton. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Six goals and five assists for the tricky customer on loan at Plymouth from Norwich.

4. Bali Mumba - Plymouth

Six goals and five assists for the tricky customer on loan at Plymouth from Norwich. Photo: Joe Dent

