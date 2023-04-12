The best League One players this season - as named by Portsmouth fans - featuring Derby, Ipswich and Bolton talent
As we come to the end of the season, Pompey fans have seen pretty much all League One has to offer.
So we’ve asked you to name who are the best players you’ve seen this term – not including members of John Mousinho’s squad.
The names have been forwarded across social media and include some of the movers and shakers firing teams into the promotion picture.
But there are also those who may not be quite as heralded, but not escaped the beady eye of the Fratton faithful.
The nominations have arrived from all areas of the pitch and all styles of players are covered.
You’ve come up with some cracking shouts – so here are the best performers Blues fans have witnessed this term.