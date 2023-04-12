As we come to the end of the season, Pompey fans have seen pretty much all League One has to offer.

So we’ve asked you to name who are the best players you’ve seen this term – not including members of John Mousinho’s squad.

The names have been forwarded across social media and include some of the movers and shakers firing teams into the promotion picture.

But there are also those who may not be quite as heralded, but not escaped the beady eye of the Fratton faithful.

The nominations have arrived from all areas of the pitch and all styles of players are covered.

You’ve come up with some cracking shouts – so here are the best performers Blues fans have witnessed this term.

1 . League One's best players - according to Pompey fans From left: Conor Chaplin, Jonson Clarke-Harris, David McGoldrick and Ryan Inniss are among those to have caught the eye of Pompey fans this season. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2 . Wes Burns - Ipswich Town Ipswich winger has eight goals to his name to go with a whopping 12 assists - and gave Pompey a torrid time at Portman Road. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Charlton Crystal Palace winger is clearly going places and has been named on the shortlist for League One's young player of the season while on loan at Charlton. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4 . Bali Mumba - Plymouth Six goals and five assists for the tricky customer on loan at Plymouth from Norwich. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales