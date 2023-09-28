News you can trust since 1877
The best players in League One this season - featuring Portsmouth, Oxford United, Derby County and Barnsley favourites

The season is now firmly up and running in League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST

And with it now nearly two months of football played, things are slowly shaping up in terms of form of players and clubs alike.

Those opening exchanges have allowed the stattos at WhoScored to formulate a table of the best early-season individual performers.

Using over 200 raw statistics weighted according to their influence in the game, a player rating is recorded for the division’s players.

At this stage of proceedings, here is the division’s top 20 footballers.

From left: Colby Bishop, Devante Cole, Charlie Wyke and Conor Hourihane have been among League One's best formers, according to WhoScored.com

1. Collage Maker-28-Sep-2023-02-55-PM-7793.jpg

From left: Colby Bishop, Devante Cole, Charlie Wyke and Conor Hourihane have been among League One's best formers, according to WhoScored.com Photo: The News

Who Scored rating: 7.17

2. 20th: Jordan Roberts (Stevenage)

Who Scored rating: 7.17 Photo: Jason Brown

Who Scored rating: 7.18

3. 19th: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

Who Scored rating: 7.18 Photo: Stu Forster

Who Scored rating: 7.19

4. 18th: Alex Hartridge (Exeter)

Who Scored rating: 7.19 Photo: Harry Trump

