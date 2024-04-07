Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hermann Hreidarsson surveyed his Hall of Fame induction and declared: ‘Pompey were the best times of my career’.

The iconic Icelandic defender deservedly took his place among Blues greats on Friday night after the event returned following a five-year hiatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was recognition of a five-season Fratton Park playing career which consisted of 123 appearances, eight goals, and lining up at left-back in the 2008 FA Cup final win.

Hermann Hreidarsson was back at Fratton Park on Saturday after being inducted the Pompey's Hall Of Fame. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

In addition to his playing feats, Hreidarsson brought his IBV side over from Iceland in April 2013 to face Pompey in a friendly which raised £60,000 to help fan ownership, which had just seized control.

Also inducted in the Victory Lounge evening as part of the 125th Anniversary Dinner was Bob Blyth, who appeared in Pompey’s first team and later became player/manager, director, vice-chairman and chairman.

While the late Dave Coyle was also recognised with entry into the Honorary Hall of Fame for non-players, having served the women’s team for more than 25 years.

Hermann Hreidarsson was inducted into Pompey's Hall of Fame on Friday night. Picture: James Brown Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Hreidarsson, who was inducted in Ipswich’s Hall of Fame in 2019, paid tribute to the club he left in January 2012.

He told The News: ‘I feel so grateful, humble and thankful - I spent the best time of my football career here.

‘The people of this football club brought me here because they understand my character, they appreciated what I bring, and I went on to have a great relationship with the fans.

‘Obviously I have been waiting for the Hall of Fame phone call for years! But seriously, I am so grateful. I genuinely gave everything to this club and it’s nice to receive this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Towards the end, we had some really tough times, testing times, and after I left Pompey I always wanted to help, that’s why I brought my Icelandic team over.

‘For me it was important to give something back, so helping raise funds for the club after the fans took over was close to my heart. It was the least I could do.

‘I had the best of times here at Pompey - my connection with the club is there for life.’

Hreidarsson returned to Fratton Park last year to attend the Former Players’ Day as part of 125th Anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was back for this year’s event against Shrewsbury, taking place the following day after his Hall of Fame induction.

Hermann Hreidarsson made 123 appearances for Pompey, which included winning the 2008 FA Cup - and Barclays Asia Trophy (pictured). Picture: Will Caddy

Hreidarsson was among 21 ex-Pompey players, including Norman Piper, John Milkins, Darryl Powell, Benjani, Dave Waterman, Chris Burns, Dave Munks, Terry Brisley, Mick Tait and Gavin Maguire.

And he remains a manager of Icelandic club IBV, enjoying a second spell at the helm which began in 2021.

He added: ‘I am waiting for a phone call to be manager at Pompey - I will be waiting a long time I think!