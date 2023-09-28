The ‘big boost’ Portsmouth have been handed ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the Pompey boss believes the striker’s presence will be another reason to be cheerful to supporters, as 4,000 fans prepare to travel to the DW Stadium.

Saydee is set to return to the fray this weekend, after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has made a big impression this season and put in strong back-to-back performances before injury struck.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s a big boost.

‘It was a bit of a blow when he wasn’t available for Derby.

‘He would have been very lucky if he hadn’t started that game.

‘We missed him and we missed that extra dynamic he brings.

Christian Saydee is back for Pompey at Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘Thankfully we’ve had players who came in and deputised brilliantly well.

‘We’ve got players who can come in and deputise but having Christian around again is going to be benefit us.’

Pompey fans have been quick to take Saydee to their hearts as he produced a man-of-the-match display on the opening day against Bristol Rovers, despite only being

introduced at the interval.

The summer arrival from Bournemouth has offered a physical presence, resilience and ability to unsettle opposing defences which has chimed with Blues fans.

Mousinho added: ‘He brings a massive energy and has a natural affinity with the fans.

‘He came on at half-time against Bristol Rovers and made an immediate impact.

‘It was just the way he plays, he has that enthusiasm and the way he can shift defenders off the ball.

‘He’s not just a battering ram either, he’s a very skilful player, too.

‘We’ve seen that in the two Peterborough games.