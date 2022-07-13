The big call new face made to make Portsmouth move as ex-Liverpool man joins after Preston North End exit

The defender has agreed a two-year deal to link up with Danny Cowley’s men and their effort to reach the second tier next term.

Rafferty steps down from the Championship after leaving Preston North End, following a three-year stay at Deepdale.

The Scouser turned down a number of clubs, including Tranmere Rovers, to make the move to PO4.

Uprooting his young family and leaving Liverpool for the first time in his life was a big decision to make, but the right-back told how he didn’t want to look back on his career with any regrets.

Rafferty said: ‘I’m made up to get it done. As soon as the interest came in I couldn’t wait to get going.

‘It moved pretty quickly.

‘There were a few other things on the table, and I just wanted to make sure I went to the right place.

‘I had to drag my feet a little bit to get the right thing for me.

‘As soon as Portsmouth came in, even though it’s quite a big change for me in terms of my life and living in Liverpool my whole life, I thought it was a great opportunity.

‘It was a big commitment but when I was leaving Preston, I realised football can take you anywhere up and down the country.

‘I’d had a chat with the family and we recognised we could end up anywhere.

‘So I’d kind of prepared myself for that and where we could be in the country,

‘We’re probably one of the furthest clubs away from Liverpool.

‘It was an easy decision to make in football terms, but the only thing was the logistics with having a young family.

‘But I don’t want to look back with regrets. I think it was definitely the right thing to do.’

Rafferty was one of the hundreds of players looking for a new club this summer as a free agent.

That meant an uncertain period, which he is happy to put behind him with his future secured.

He said: ‘I got married in the summer and I’m on honeymoon and I’m sat there in a lovely place waiting for a call.

‘You want to shake somebody and say “come on”.

‘But you don’t want to rush people and you want to wait for the right club, but once Portsmouth came in my mind was made up.

‘There was a few bits of interest here and there.

‘Anyone will tell you when you’re a free agent it can be hard.

‘It can be hard to relax.

‘You just want to know where you’re at or where you’re going. You want it sorted as soon as.