The big issue that could hamper Portsmouth’s momentum as fans aim to look forward with optimism

In-form Hayden Carter was on hand to net in his first Blues goal as Danny Cowley’s side saw off Karl Robinson’s side.

It was’t all good news for the Fratton faithful as Cowley revealed after the game that Reeco Hackett is set to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, after sustaining a knee injury.

Pepe Lacey is joined by Jordan Cross to discuss Pompey’s injury situation and all the key talking points from last night’s contest.

Here’s what was said.

Q: What did you make of Pompey’s 3-2 win over Oxford last night?

‘It was needed and there was so much to cheer about. It was the kind of performance Pompey fans demand from their team.

‘It was everything they demand from their players, they responded to what they saw on the pitch and the fans created a raucous Fratton under the lights. I felt really good about what occurred.

From left: Hayden Carter, George Hirst, Reeco Hackett and Danny Cowley

‘Even the way the players went behind and came back to grab victory, they didn’t let the disappointment of them falling behind impact them.

‘We’ve seen that a lot this season when they’ve lost their way, they stuck to their guns and about 20-30 minutes in there was a few tackles, players started to pick up a few second balls and the fans responded to that. It really was lift off.

‘After that there were two goals in five minutes before the break and then in the second half it carried on from there.

‘They probably didn’t quite create the openings their pressure warranted for that period, but there was that spell when Hayden Carter got that superb third and I even thought they'd go onto get a fourth or a fifth. They didn’t and then conceded to make it nervy in true Pompey fashion, but they held on and it felt okay watching stoppage time.

‘I thought Aiden O’Brien did superbly to take the pressure off in that period, George Hirst was excellent and so was Hayden Carter.

‘There were plenty of reasons to be cheerful after last night.’

Q: Hayden Carter impressed and caught the eye again, how big of a capture was it for Pompey to bring him in?

‘From his debut straight away he looked good, there was a blip at Sunderland for one goal but he’s been faultless since. Whether he’s in a back three or back four he just gets on with it.

‘I spoke with him last night and I asked him “why do you think Pompey fans have taken you to heart so much?” and he just said there’s an intensity to Pompey’s support and he hopes to embody that with his play.

‘The question all Pompey fans want to know is what will happen in the future? He’s got two-and-a-half years left on his contract and is highly thought of at Blackburn, and I think that’s where his long term future may lie.

‘He could be back here on loan again next season, and he’s the type of player to go for if Pompey are going out to buy young players with a resale value who can make an immediate impact. That might be a leap to far for Pompey at the moment with him, but let’s appreciate Carter while Pompey have him.’

Q: We learned that Reeco Hackett is out for the season, Pompey now have 14 senior players fit in their squad. How big of a challenge is it going to be to keep their momentum with such a small squad with players that also have worrying injury records themselves?

‘I think it’s inevitable that it’s a concern with the squad creaking now and the games coming thick and fast.

‘There’s players that need to be managed carefully in Louis Thompson and Clark Robertson along with others whose minutes needed to be managed sensibly, to stop them breaking down.

‘There’s an obvious concern but although Danny Cowley didn’t ask for the injuries, he did have a choice on how he wanted to go - and he wanted to go for quality over quantity in his transfer business.

‘It is a concern whether they can sustain it and I think it’s going to be hard for Pompey.’

Q: Cowley has commented in the past week about keeping a number of out-of-contract players for next season. Out of those players, who do you think could stay on for the next campaign?

‘There’s 12 players out-of-contract in the summer with five loans meaning there’s 17 players in total. There is an option on the majority of the out-of-contract players so there is an element of control on that basis.

‘Looking at the loans, Mahlon Romeo might not be back because his money may be a bridge too far permanently.

‘George Hirst has grown as the season has gone on, and he was excellent last night linking up play and there’s a lot to like about him.

‘Gavin Bazunu is very unlikely to return and there’s hope amongst many that Hayden Carter may be back.

‘Tyler Walker is one of the top earners at the moment and hasn’t really done it. Maybe it’s too soon to write him off completely, but he doesn't look like a priority at the moment.

‘As for the rest there’s options on most of the players including Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, Reeco Hackett and many more.

‘A lot of people want Aiden O’Brien in for next season. Danny Cowley has said that he has come in, made an instant impact and has intimated that there should be something here long term.

‘There’s 10 players contracted with seven of them being senior players, so there will be an overhaul in the summer but not the type we saw last season.’

Q: Lots of optimism from fans about next season. If Pompey can keep the main bulk of this side, who are finally gelling together, is there a reason to be excited for next season?

‘On the evidence of what we saw last night I think there is. If they can go and get those players, build on the squad and execute this transfer strategy that Danny Cowley and Andy Cullen have talked about then I think there is.

‘If those players can play in the image of what Pompey fans demand, play with that intensity, the players are the embodiment of the attitude we want and we can get more players like Aiden O’Brien – then there’s reason to be cheerful.

‘Don’t write off this season in judgement yet, though. Even if it is a season of transition and there’s no talk of reaching the play-offs, we still need to assess the season and make judgements for the long run.