The big-money Portsmouth signings who spectacularly flopped - with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Southampton, Newcastle United and West Ham United stars in pictures
Brave this dive back into Pompey’s past if you dare!
By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:56 am
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:27 pm
We asked you to name the most expensive flops in the club’s history and you’ve come forward with suggestions in their droves.
Some came at a sizable cost relative to their era or the Blues’ standing at that time, while others may not have commanded a big fee but did require a lot of cash to fund their wages.
Brace yourself as we name the big-money duds you nominated...
Page 1 of 6