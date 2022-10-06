2. Jhon Viafara

The former Colombian international started his career in England with Pompey after joining in July 2005. His move failed to hit the heights expected as he managed to make 15 outings during his season-long stay. Following a spell in Spain, the midfielder returned to the south coast, joining Southampton, where he spent two seasons. Viafara was jailed for 11-years in the USA in 2021 after being found guilty of trafficking £21m worth of cocaine into the United States from Colombia.

Photo: Mike Hewitt