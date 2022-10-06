News you can trust since 1877
You have named the players you believe are the biggest transfer flops in the Blues' history.

The big-money Portsmouth signings who spectacularly flopped - with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Southampton, Newcastle United and West Ham United stars in pictures

Brave this dive back into Pompey’s past if you dare!

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:56 am
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:27 pm

We asked you to name the most expensive flops in the club’s history and you’ve come forward with suggestions in their droves.

Some came at a sizable cost relative to their era or the Blues’ standing at that time, while others may not have commanded a big fee but did require a lot of cash to fund their wages.

Brace yourself as we name the big-money duds you nominated...

1. Lee Mills

A £1m flop who failed to cut it, after being saddled with big expectations after being signed by Tony Pulis in 2000.

2. Jhon Viafara

The former Colombian international started his career in England with Pompey after joining in July 2005. His move failed to hit the heights expected as he managed to make 15 outings during his season-long stay. Following a spell in Spain, the midfielder returned to the south coast, joining Southampton, where he spent two seasons. Viafara was jailed for 11-years in the USA in 2021 after being found guilty of trafficking £21m worth of cocaine into the United States from Colombia.

3. Zvonimir Vukic

Someone, somewhere once compared him to Zidane apparently. Played more like Spam for Pompey

4. Mike Williamson

Panic buy in 2010 for £3m. Never played and went to Newcastle at a big loss.

