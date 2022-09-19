The big Portsmouth attacking threat now ready to be unleashed on League One

The Huddersfield loanee marked his first Pompey start with an impressive striker in Saturday’s 2-2 with Plymouth Argyle.

Koroma has had to settle for two appearances off the bench since dropping down from the Championship on transfer deadline day.

Cowley told how he felt he had to hold back the attacking talent, as he settled into his new surroundings at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That allowed the Blues boss to convey his expectations of what was expected of the former Leyton Orient man, as he bolsters his new side’s options going forward.

Cowley believes that process has now advanced far enough to see Koroma let loose on League One opponents from the outset in games.

That was evident enough as he impressed with his showing against Steven Schumacher’s side in the clash of the high-fliers at Fratton Park.

The challenge for the 23-year-old is now to build on a promising opening, as he vies with Ronan Curtis for playing time on Pompey’s left flank.

Josh Koroma.

Cowley said: ‘Josh was good against Plymouth. It was always about trying to find the right time to bring Josh in.

‘He needed to feel the group enough and understand the game idea.

‘He needed to know what we wanted him to do, both in possession and out of possession.