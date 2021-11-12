The big prediction for Arsenal loanee as Portsmouth career prepares for lift off

Danny Cowley anticipates the Arsenal man’s Fratton stay finding rhythm after bagging his maiden Blues goal this week.

Azeez got off the mark in his fourth appearance and added an assist, in Tuesday’s 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy success over Crystal Palace under-21s.

It was a landmark evening for the loanee who’s seen a stop-start opening to his time at PO4.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury and involvement with England under-20s have been two of the central reasons for a lack of fluency, with big hopes about what Azeez could achieve this term.

That remains the case for Cowley, who believes Azeez’s omission from the most recent England squad is a benefit to his Pompey career.

Now the head coach has to decide whether to continue with Azeez, and hand him his second league start as his side go to Wycombe.

He said: ‘We’re optimistic about what we can still see from Miguel, absolutely.

Miguel Azeez

‘It’s been a bit fragmented for him so far.

‘He came in early September and had two international camps in four weeks.

‘Then in the Charlton game he felt his groin in the warm-up and we haven’t been able to find him games either.

‘I know he wasn’t called up in this international camp, but it looks very much a talent ID camp for the England under-20s. They were using it for different purposes and they know what Miguel can do.

‘But we’ve benefitted from that now because he’s been available for us.’

Despite being just 19 Azeez found himself in the unusual position of being the midfield elder statesman in the second half on Tuesday, as he partnered Harry Jewitt-White who is only 17.

Cowley was impressed with both how he adjusted to that role, and how he has now operated in a number of different positions for Pompey in his formative stay.

He added: ‘It was a really good performance and a really mature performance from Miguel on Tuesday.

‘When Harry came on and played next to him, all of a sudden he was the senior one and I could hear him talking and organising.

‘It’s great for him and a good sign that he had the confidence to do that.

‘He can play as a six, eight or 10 for us. He can do all three because he’s tactically bright enough.

‘He’s got a good tactical brain, Miguel, and he uses the ball well.

‘Then, in and around the goal, he has that top-end quality.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind