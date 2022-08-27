The big prediction over Tottenham Hotspur starlet as he bags maiden Portsmouth goal

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marlon Pack saluted the Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s strength of character as he fired the Blues to the top of League One.

Scarlett grabbed the only goal of the game in the 1-0 success at Port Vale, which saw Danny Cowley’s men move to the top of the pile.

The 18-year-old has been praised for his strength of character, after failing to take mid-week chances in the Carabao Cup exit at Newport County.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He bounced back emphatically at Vale Park, however, with his first-half finish from Pack’s through ball.

Pack believes Scarlett has already shown all the credentials to go far in his stay at Fratton Park to date.

And the midfielder believes he can hit a rich vein of goal form at Pompey after his first finish for the club.

He said: ‘I can’t speak highly enough of Dane.

Dane Scarlett.

‘He’s got a great attitude, is a humble kid and works so hard for the team.

‘He has undoubted ability and has been close to scoring in games.

‘I think this is a goal that can get him on a run and this will be the first of many for Portsmouth.

‘I think he might have had too much time to think when he went through with his goal.

‘He was clear through from the halfway and he has that raw pace, which made it easier for him to score.

‘We’re really pleased and maybe that will be a monkey off his back and allow him to score more goals now.

‘Hopefully he can bang in plenty more goals in a Pompey shirt.’

Scarlett will remember Vale Park as the venue for his first goal in league football.

And Pack explained he felt it was written in the stars for the striker to score, with him, Joe Raffety and Clark Robertson all getting their first goals at the same venue.

He added: ‘The omen was Dane was going to score today.

‘I scored my first league goal here, Raff’s scored his first and so did Clark.