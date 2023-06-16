The big transfer rule change Portsmouth can take advantage of this summer with West Brom, Sunderland, Derby County & Co

From this summer the Blues and the rest of League One will be able to sign two players who do not meet the points requirements of the international visa system.

The idea, according to the FA, is to make it easier to bring in decent talent which falls outside the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria.

As part of that agreement the Premier League and EFL have committed to work with the FA on improving the pathway for English talent.

The Home Office have approved the change which is effective from this transfer window, which opened on Wednesday.

A GBE has been required for all players signed from EU countries since Brexit in 2020.

The main points system will remain in place for most players coming to England, but Premier League and Championship clubs will be able to sign four players who do not meet the points requirement. That number drops to two for League One and League Two sides.

Those numbers will be for this summer, but moving forward will vary between zero and four - depending on the amount of English players featuring for a side.

Clubs in the EFL and Premier League will be able to sign foreign players who previously didn't meet entry requirements.

The FA has indicated if the new system proves successful they will look at increasing the number of players clubs can sign who do not meet requirements.

Pompey’s last player to be signed from mainland Europe was Rasmus Nicolaisen, who joined on loan from FC Midtjylland in 2020 - and played 27 times.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham explained it was important to create a system which satisfies clubs, while also protecting the interests of the national game.

He said: ‘As English football’s governing body, we oversee the whole football ecosystem, and we wanted to create a new model which would meet the different objectives of our football stakeholders.