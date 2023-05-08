John Mousinho believes the assistant head coach can prove central to the Blues’ summer recruitment plans, as he reinforces his squad.

And it’s Harley’s contacts and knowledge of under-21 football from his time at Chelsea which Mousinho believes could prove invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former defender spent 10 years at the Londoner’s Cobham base, after leaving Pompey as a player in 2013. That saw the 43-year-old work with some of the game’s brightest emerging talent, as well as developing an intimate knowledge of the game at that level.

Now Mousinho believes that is something which can work in Pompey’s favour, when it comes to recruitment this summer.

He said: ‘We’ve got Jon who’s not just been at Chelsea, but been in academy football developing players for 10 years. That’s a real positive when we bring young players in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s his pedigree, that’s what he’s done over the past 10 years. He’s been really good at that and that’s a really attractive thing for players to be able to come in and see.

‘We’ve got a real, good mix of someone who has been in the league for the last 17 years. Then there is Jon who has obviously played at the top level, but has also had a role developing players to a very, very high level.’

Assistant head coach, Jon Harley, left, and head coach John Mousinho, right.

Pompey fans will naturally look to Chelsea’s academy, when it comes to potential players who could arrive this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News understands discussions have already taken place to that extent, with as many as 10 new players being targeted ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Pompey have seen their potential at close quarters in friendly encounters with under-21 and Chelsea XI outfits in recent years. That could now be fertile ground to harvest - both in terms of loan and permanent additions.

Mousinho added: ‘They’ve got loads of players. They’ve got loads of players in their 21s and loads of players out on loan.

‘That’s the way they do it and it’s a very different model at the top, but I suppose thankfully for clubs at our level those under-21 sides and the loans market give us a good chance to take players.’

Advertisement Hide Ad