Lassan Diarra is one of Pompey's best bargain buys.

The biggest bargain buys in Portsmouth's history - including Everton, Arsenal, Rangers, Liverpool and Aston Villa favourites in pictures

There’s been some absolute gems who didn’t cost a penny in transfer fees.

By Jordan Cross
13 minutes ago
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 2:30pm

Then there are others who have provided real value at a cost – or massively increased in standing in their time at Fratton Park.

You’ve been nominating your biggest Pompey bargains of all time – here’s who you came up with.

1. Linvoy Primus

Arrived on a free from Reading in 2000 - and went on to become a Pompey legend across 219 appearances and nine years at Fratton Park.

Photo: John Peters

2. Guy Whittingham

Corporal Punishment bought himself out of the army for £450 and went on to bag 99 goals for the Blues - including 42 league strikes in 1992-93 season.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Lassana Diarra

One of the most talented players to ever play for Pompey. Paid Arsenal £5m in 2008 and he went to Real Madrid for £20m a year later.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

4. Lee Bradbury

Another army man who later went to Manchester City for what was then a whopping £3.5m fee.

Photo: NationalWorld

