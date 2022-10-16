The biggest bargain buys in Portsmouth's history - including Everton, Arsenal, Rangers, Liverpool and Aston Villa favourites in pictures
There’s been some absolute gems who didn’t cost a penny in transfer fees.
By Jordan Cross
13 minutes ago
Updated
16th Oct 2022, 2:30pm
Then there are others who have provided real value at a cost – or massively increased in standing in their time at Fratton Park.
You’ve been nominating your biggest Pompey bargains of all time – here’s who you came up with.
Page 1 of 5