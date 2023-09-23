There was a real buzz around Fratton Park today ahead of kick off as Pompey returned home for the first time in three weeks.

The Blues entertain Lincoln at PO4 as they look to build on their unbeaten start to the season – and, of course, retain their place at the top of the League One standings.

The players were all smiles as they made their way into the ground, stopping to say hello to fans ahead of kick-off.

It’s a moment that all supporters appreciate, young and old.

And while some of the younger members of the Blues’ fan base got selfies with their heroes, some of the more senior members of the Fratton faithful descended on the north-west corner of Fratton Park to see the unveiling of the statue of club legend Jimmy Dickinson.

It was a lovely moment for all involved and all who gathered to witness a special moment in the history of the club.

Here’s some pictures of the pre-match scenes as Fratton Park welcomed everyone back.

1 . Pompey back at Fratton Park These fans patiently wait to meet their favourite players Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey back at Fratton Park Blues midfielder Joe Morrell makes this fan's day Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey back at Fratton Park Abu Kamara was in good form after being handed a recall to the starting line-up for the game against Lincoln Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales