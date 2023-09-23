News you can trust since 1877
The buzz is back as Portsmouth welcome a new Fratton Park addition and the PO4 faithful following three-week break - gallery

There was a real buzz around Fratton Park today ahead of kick off as Pompey returned home for the first time in three weeks.
By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 14:52 BST

The Blues entertain Lincoln at PO4 as they look to build on their unbeaten start to the season – and, of course, retain their place at the top of the League One standings.

The players were all smiles as they made their way into the ground, stopping to say hello to fans ahead of kick-off.

It’s a moment that all supporters appreciate, young and old.

And while some of the younger members of the Blues’ fan base got selfies with their heroes, some of the more senior members of the Fratton faithful descended on the north-west corner of Fratton Park to see the unveiling of the statue of club legend Jimmy Dickinson.

It was a lovely moment for all involved and all who gathered to witness a special moment in the history of the club.

Here’s some pictures of the pre-match scenes as Fratton Park welcomed everyone back.

These fans patiently wait to meet their favourite players

1. Pompey back at Fratton Park

These fans patiently wait to meet their favourite players Photo: Jason Brown

Blues midfielder Joe Morrell makes this fan's day

2. Pompey back at Fratton Park

Blues midfielder Joe Morrell makes this fan's day Photo: Jason Brown

Abu Kamara was in good form after being handed a recall to the starting line-up for the game against Lincoln

3. Pompey back at Fratton Park

Abu Kamara was in good form after being handed a recall to the starting line-up for the game against Lincoln Photo: Jason Brown

Regan Poole poses for a selfie with a young Blues supporter

4. Pompey back at Fratton Park

Regan Poole poses for a selfie with a young Blues supporter Photo: Jason Brown

