Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder believes the Blues’ unbeaten start to the season will leave them there to be shot at by the rest of their third tier rivals.

Danny Cowley’s men moved to the top of the pile after the 1-0 success at Port Vale made it four league wins on the bounce.

It’s the first time Pompey have been at the League One summit since August last year, with the landmark reward for their impressive form so far this term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack knows that people will now be looking at his side and have an extra motivation to take them down.

That will certainly be the case when Peterborough come to Fratton Park next weekend in a clash of the high-fliers.

Pack feels Pompey’s start will see them gain some more credit from people in the game - but now they have to step up to the issues being top of the pile will present.

He said: ‘It’s great to be top I’m not going to lie, you always look at the league table no matter how early it is in the season.

Marlon Pack

‘Teams will be looking at us - and that’s another hurdle for us to overcome.

‘We’re a big team in the division, but maybe now we will get a bit more respect.

‘It’s another obstacle for us to overcome now.

‘There’s going to be a lot of tough games this year and we are going to lose.

‘It’s about staying level-headed and doing the hard things, as we are, and making sure we have our moments.

‘There’s another tough week coming up and a two-game week coming up, but that’s why you have a good squad.’

Pompey now have a Papa John’s Trophy trip to Crawley coming up on Tuesday, before the visit of Peterborough.

Grant McCann’s men coming to PO4 will certainly garner attention, with the Post sat in fourth spot and one of the fancied sides to go up after their relegation from the Championship last term.

Pack added: ‘It’s down to us to maintain this good form now.

‘Fratton Park for the Peterborough game is going to be a real good atmosphere. It’s using that to our advantage.

‘We have to enjoy the highs and wins when they come.