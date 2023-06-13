The Blues are still waiting to learn from the midfielder and his representatives whether he intends to sign the tabled three-year deal.

That offer was made in December, when Danny Cowley was in charge and Mingi an eye-catching presence in the first-team.

In the subsequent six months, circumstances have changed considerably, to the point where he is expected to walk out on Fratton Park next month.

The 22-year-old’s existing deal officially expires on June 30 – and it is understood the Blues have still to be told about his intentions.

In accordance with EFL rules and regulations, the league were last month formally informed of Pompey’s retained list, including the names of those offered a contract, among them Mingi.

The player then has 30 days to notify the club in writing of whether or not he accepts their offer of re-engagement.

Failure to do so by June 30 ensures the contract offer automatically lapses, although, in the case of players aged under 24, compensation rights are not affected.

Jay Mingi has until June 30 to declare whether he wants a Pompey future. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As it stands, there has been ongoing silence from Mingi’s end, with Pompey having long anticipated his departure.

Nonetheless, Pompey’s December contract offer protects their rights to receive compensation from whichever club the former Charlton man signs for next.

Crucially, the proposed deal represents an improvement of terms, both financially and length of arrangement.

However, with a tribunal likely to intervene, estimating a precise compensation figure is a difficult process, with a large number of criteria involved.

The fact there has been interest from other clubs in Mingi, primarily in January, enhances their case, with Charlton and Wrexham previously looking at him and Birmingham, West Brom and Huddersfield reported admirers.

Although, on the other hand, he has only been at Fratton Park for two years and didn’t come through their Academy system.

Regardless, Pompey would be entitled to a small windfall from a player they signed as a free agent in September 2021.

