The cost Portsmouth are set to pay as plans are put in place moving forward

The Blues boss believes his side making mistakes as they take on his possession-based game is a price worth paying.

Mousinho is asking his players to embrace a high-risk approach when playing from the back, with the potential outcome the ball being lost in dangerous positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was seen at Barnsley on Tuesday as Joe Morrell gifting possession to Adam Phillips led to James Norwood scoring, although Sean Raggett also appeared culpable for trying to engage the ball with Ryley Towler in attendance - leaving Norwood free.

Mousinho backed Morrell, who has been in excellent form since he became head coach in January, over the incident.

The Pompey boss made it clear he feels it would be easy for his side to take a risk-averse approach, but that would mean playing in a more direct fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is something he doesn’t want to do, however, meaning he’d rather see more mistakes lead to goals over the final 12 games of the season - if it means he side are playing in a style he believes in.

‘I’ll take it on the chin, no problem,’ Mousinho said, when asked if he’s ready to see players concede possession and opponents consequently score.

John Mousinho.

‘I’ve always said that, I’ve said that since the first day I’ve walked into the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If I’m asking the boys to play. So if they do and sides score against us, I’ll take it.

‘Otherwise we can go safe and every goal kick we can squeeze up.

‘Then we can lump it and every time the ball comes back we can do that again and again.’

Mousinho stressed a reward of making changes to Pompey’s style of play now is his team will be further down the road with taking on his ideas, by the time next season arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old is confident once the game idea is taken on board by his squad, it will lead to fewer mistakes being made.