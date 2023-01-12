Josh Oluwayemi had surprisingly been left out of Tuesday night’s trip to Bolton in a Papa Johns Trophy competition he had previously been ever-present.

Instead, first-team keeper Josh Griffiths was named in the starting XI, with the ex-Spurs youngster confined to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I wouldn’t say it was an injury, but he understood the reasoning and we are fine with that.

‘He has done well, we have a lot of faith in Josh, he’s a really good goalkeeper – but everyone is fine with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It should be resolved soon, nothing long term.’

The following day, Pompey announced Griffiths had departed Fratton Park, having been recalled by parent club West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Griffiths has been recalled by West Brom, despite scheduled to stay for the season at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Clearly Bassey was unwilling to risk injury to Oluwayemi who, at the age of 21, is now considered the sole senior keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage, the reasons behind Griffiths’ recall are unclear.

Pompey wanted to continue the loan for the remainder of the campaign, while, by all accounts, the England under-18 international was happy on the south coast and a popular member of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the Baggies see him as part of their first-team set-up? Maybe they have another loan destination in their sights? Or was it prompted by Danny Cowley’s exit?

Regardless, Griffiths’ scheduled season-long stay was cancelled at the halfway point following 28 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of his eight clean sheets, just three have arrived in the last four months, reflecting the team’s current predicament.

It also highlights the gamble of relying on loan players as a first-team backbone – as if the Ben Thompson episode could ever slip the mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, Cowley goalkeeping targets were Griffiths and Brighton’s Carl Rushworth, both available on loans.

Although the same age, his preference was for the West Brom man on account of greater experience, with 85 career appearances during successful spells at Lincoln and Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead Rushworth, who spent last season at Walsall, moved on loan to Lincoln, where he has racked up 26 outings this term.

As a consequence of Griffiths’ arrival, 12 days later Alex Bass completed a permanent move to Championship Sunderland on a three-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old can consider himself tremendously unlucky during his time at Fratton Park, especially having once been tipped by goalkeeping coach John Keeley to represent England.

However, Cowley never fancied the Academy product, with Gavin Bazunu and then Griffiths chosen ahead of him – both loan recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Bazunu excelled, winning many player of the season awards, for some reason Griffiths never convinced a section of Pompey fans.

Certainly he didn’t shine as brightly as his Republic of Ireland international predecessor, while his kicking and distribution were nowhere near the same impressive level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griffiths in his own right has a hugely promising future, having been included in England under-21 squads and under contract at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

Nonetheless, comparisons with Bazunu were never kind – now he leaves during what is developing into a worrying January for Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeping talent remains with Oluwayemi and 17-year-old Toby Steward, but, for potentially the third time in 18 months, the Blues are seeking a new first-team goalkeeper.