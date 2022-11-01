News you can trust since 1877
From left: Ronan Curtis, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi.

The current contract situations of every senior Portsmouth player - including the futures of ex-Norwich, Charlton, Wigan & Rotherham men

Danny Cowley will have 11 first-team players out of contract at the end of the campaign.

By Pepe Lacey
34 minutes ago

This number will also increase when Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott, Josh Koroma and Owen Dale’s season-long loans expire.

While preparations for the next campaign are still very much in the distance, the Blues boss will be keeping a close eye on the contract situations of his players.

So far, the head coach will be left with just nine senior faces beyond the conclusion of the current season.

But who are those players without a confirmed future for next term and who is contracted to stay put?

Here’s the latest...

1. Reeco Hackett

Pompey appearances: 50; Pompey goals: 7; Contract expiration: 2024; Club option: N/A.

2. Marlon Pack

Pompey appearances: 14; Pompey goals: 0; Contract expiration: 2024; Club option: N/A.

3. Ryan Tunniclifee

Pompey appearances: 38; Pompey goals: 2; Contract expiration: 2023; Club option: One year.

4. Connor Ogilvie

Pompey appearances: 56; Pompey goals: 4; Contract expiration: 2023; Club option: One year.

