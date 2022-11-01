The current contract situations of every senior Portsmouth player - including the futures of ex-Norwich, Charlton, Wigan & Rotherham men
Danny Cowley will have 11 first-team players out of contract at the end of the campaign.
This number will also increase when Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott, Josh Koroma and Owen Dale’s season-long loans expire.
While preparations for the next campaign are still very much in the distance, the Blues boss will be keeping a close eye on the contract situations of his players.
So far, the head coach will be left with just nine senior faces beyond the conclusion of the current season.
But who are those players without a confirmed future for next term and who is contracted to stay put?
Here’s the latest...