The current state-of-play of every contracted Portsmouth player - including futures of ex-Tottenham, Cardiff & Bristol City men: in pictures
John Mousinho currently has 16 players contracted beyond the summer.
Among those are the likes of Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty as well as Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop, who have both been linked with Championship switches.
It comes after eight members of the head coach’s side were released at the end of the season following a disappointing eighth-placed finish in League One.
Names including Clark Robertson and Michael Jacobs departed, while Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi remain in negotiations over fresh terms.
But as Mousinho readies his squad ahead of a potential promotion push, what is the current state of play regarding contracts?
We’ve taken a look at each individual who has a deal beyond this summer and their latest situation at Fratton Park.
Here’s what we found.