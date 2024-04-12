The 'dirtiest' teams in League One and where Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton, Barnsley & others rank - gallery

How Pompey’s disciplinary record compares to their league rivals ahead of promotion battle

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 12th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

The 2023/24 season is nearly ending with Pompey on one last push to secure promotion back to the Championship and the League One title.

The Blues will take on Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in a bid to be crowned League One champions as well as take the first of two automatic spots in next year’s second-tier and while their form has been rampant, they have often struggled to keep their discipline record clean.

According to data from Transfermarkt - with a yellow card counting as one point; a yellow-red counting as three and a straight red card counting as five - here is how Pompey compares to their League One rivals...

Where Pompey sit compared to League 1 rivals in terms of their disciplinary record

1. Pompey's discipline record

Where Pompey sit compared to League 1 rivals in terms of their disciplinary record

Photo Sales
Yellow cards: 58; Two yellows: 1; Straight Red: 0 = 61 points

2. 1. Peterborough

Yellow cards: 58; Two yellows: 1; Straight Red: 0 = 61 points

Photo Sales
Yellow cards: 72; Two yellows: 0; Straight reds: 1 = 76 points

3. 2. Northampton Town

Yellow cards: 72; Two yellows: 0; Straight reds: 1 = 76 points Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Yellow cards: 72; Two yellows: 2; Straight reds: 0 = 78 points

4. 3. Port Vale

Yellow cards: 72; Two yellows: 2; Straight reds: 0 = 78 points

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePositionsThe BluesDerby CountyPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.