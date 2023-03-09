Portsmouth boast one of the best disciplinary records in League One but where do they rank compared to their divisional rivals?

Portsmouth are among the most disciplined teams in League One this season with Forest Green and Fleetwood Town the most carded sides in the division.

Bottom-side Forest Green have a staggering 82 yellow cards in 35 games, with two red cards. Fleetwood have seen a man sent off four times in the league this term, alongside 81 yellows to make them the most carded team in the division.

Plymouth, Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town also have four red cards this term, the most of any sides.

Portsmouth are one of eight sides to have seen three early dismissals but their yellow card record is much improved in comparision.

Below we have ranked every team based on their disciplinary record and where Pompey rank in comparision to their League One rivals. Take a look...

1 . Forest Green Yellow cards: 82. Red cards: 2.

2 . Fleetwood Town Yellow cards: 81. Red cards: 4.

3 . Accrington Stanley Yellow cards: 77. Red cards: 4.

4 . Cheltenham Town Yellow cards: 75. Red cards: 2.