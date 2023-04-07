Connor Ogilive scores at MK Dons

John Mousinho’s side played the majority of the match with 10 men, after Joe Morrell’s first-half dismissal in the 1-1 draw at Stadium MK.

The Blues dug in and were dogged in their defending, with Mo Eisa cancelling out Connor Ogilvie’s opener in the 65th minute opener.

Ogilvie felt Pompey had a good place in the game before Morrell’s red card swinging the balance in the home side’s favour.

Mousinho’s men largely restricted MK Dons, though, and nearly nicked it at the death as Joe Pigott clipped the bar in stoppage time.

Ogilvie said:‘It felt like we had control of the game before the red card.

‘We had a lot of the ball and moved it well. We got the goal but the red card changed it.

‘These things happen but you have to stay together as a group.

‘We were one ricochet away from coming away with three points.

‘We 100 per cent stuck in there and pretty much limited them to long-range shots.

‘That’s what you to do with 10 men. You have to come together, stay tight and deal with the crosses.

‘We did that, but they had that one chance and put it in.

‘We’ve shown a good spirit to turn things around.

‘We knew we had it, it was just a case of doing it - and now we are.’

Ogilvie’s goal took his total to five league goals for the campaign - making him Pompey’s second top goalscorer in League One behind Colby Bishop.

That threat is something the former Spurs man is pleased he’s added to his game.

Ogilvie said of his first-half volley: ‘I saw Raggs strolling forward so I tried to get on the back post and keep my eye on it.

‘I saw it for a long time and thankfully got a good contact on it and managed to put it in the bottom corner.

‘I didn’t know that made me second top goalscorer in the league, but I’ll take it.

‘It’s something I’ve tried to add to my game as well as assists.