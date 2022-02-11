No doubt, many of the Fratton faithful would have liked the chance to see the pair in action for the first time since their PO4 departures last summer – especially Close, given his emergence through the ranks of the Blues.

There’s always next year, of course – if Donny manage to survive the relegation battle they’re currently in.

In the meantime, though, we caught up with Doncaster Free Press editor Liam Hoden, who gave his up-to-date verdict on the duo’s short time at the Keepmoat.

Ben Close: 17 appearances, 0 goals, 2 assists

‘Ben’s been out injured for a while with two separate injuries – and he looks set to be out for another while yet after knee surgery this week, so there’ll be no homecoming for him on Saturday.

‘We hadn’t seen the best of him up until his injury. He had done alright but his time at Rovers has been frustrating due to the injury situation.

‘They’ve definitely missed him since he’s been out but I wouldn’t say he’s stood out.

There will be no homecoming for Jordy Hiwula, right, and Ben Close on Saturday.

‘There’s been some games where he’s been outstanding, but, on the other hand, there’s been games where you haven’t noticed him.

‘I don’t think he’s reached full speed or was at his best in his first few months in what has been a difficult season, but he looks like he could be a good signing down the line.’

Jordy Hiwula: 22 appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists

‘It’s been very difficult for Jordy this season because he’s struggled to find goals in a team that doesn’t really score many goals.

‘He’s played an awful lot of games and has had to adapt to different positions because of the lack of attacking reinforcements so has played on the right an awful lot.

‘He’s looked decent on the ball and looked good trying to take on players but when he got in and around the box he’s really struggled.

‘Up until November he had comfortably the most shots of any Rovers player.

‘He had about 10-12 more shots than the next player in the team, and he’d only managed to score one, so there is a problem with his finishing as well as the team’s.

‘I think it was a gamble going for him in the summer because he hadn’t scored many at Pompey and I don’t think it has paid off.

‘But it just showed you where Rovers were in terms of the budget and who they could bring in.