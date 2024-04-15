Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marlon Pack set his sights on completing his Pompey title dream and admitted: This is the reason I’m here.

And the skipper explained he will have to battle keeping his emotions in check against Barnsley tomorrow, with the Blues on the verge of completing their Championship mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey picked up a point at promotion rivals Bolton in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, in their first crack at sealing a place in the second tier next term.

It means they now need a point to guarantee going up at the seventh time of asking, with two points required to be crowned champions.

Pack returned to his hometown club in 2022 with the stated ambition of getting Pompey into the Championship.

Now the Buckland boy stands on the brink of achieving the target hes been striving for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pack said: ‘Bolton are a very good side and we had to ride our luck at times, but we now get the chance to play for the prize on Tuesday night at Fratton Park.

‘Of course we’d want to win the league as early as possible, but as a Pompey boy to get the chance to do that at Fratton Park is a dream.

‘I’ve felt like there’s buy-in from everyone as the season progresses - the fans, the players, staff and everyone around the club.

‘The fans hopefully have enjoyed what they’ve seen on the pitch, and I think maybe off it too with the togetherness of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Even getting off the coach at Bolton, I had a lump in the throat and goosebumps.

‘Listen, we haven’t done the job yet - but this is the reason I came back.

‘Like a lot of the lads they are attracted to Portsmouth Football Club, because of the potential to achieve something. So now there’s one more hurdle to overcome against a very good Barnsley side.’

Growing up a Pompey fan, Pack was present at seminal moments in the club’s history - including when Harry Redknapp’s heroes reached the Premier League in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pack was on the pitch when promotion was sealed against Burnley and then the title was picked up against Rotherham. Now the 33-year-old is driven to create similar memories for a new generation of supporters.

He said: ‘I was at Burnley and Rotherham and ran on the pitch after both of those games - I took a bit of the Fratton turf home with me!

‘Of course I want to get up as soon as I can, but the potential to do it in front of our own fans and with my family there watching me is something special.