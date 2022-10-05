Harvey Laidlaw was called from the bench in the 82nd minute of Tuesday night’s 5-0 demolition of Aston Villa’s Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Aged 16 years, eight months and 12 days, the left-back became the fourth-youngest debutant in Pompey post-war history.

It’s a distinction he shares with Gary O’Neil, who appeared at the same age some 22-and-a-half-years earlier, when he came on as a substitute against Barnsley in January 2000.

Laidlaw had been recruited by Frank Burrows from Carlisle for £15,000 in June 1979 to strengthen their bid for promotion from the Fourth Division.

He would claim The News/Sports Mail Player Of The Season for that 1979-80 campaign, while finishing joint-top scorer with Colin Garwood with 17 goals.

Harvey Laidlaw has followed in the footsteps of his granddad, Joe, and appeared for Pompey's first-team. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Geordie missed just one game as the Blues finished fourth to win promotion courtesy of goal difference, ahead of Bradford.

Laidlaw would total 75 appearances and 23 goals before leaving Fratton Park for Hereford United in December 1980.

Son Jamie also followed his dad into football, serving as an apprentice at Swindon, before representing Yeovil, Bashley, Chichester, Fareham, Gosport and Moneyfields.

However, Pompey eluded him – but not his son and Joe Laidlaw’s grandson.

Joe Laidlaw, the granddad of Pompey's newest debutant Harvey, skippered Pompey to promotion from the Fourth Division in 1979-80.

Harvey is a first-year scholar at Fratton Park, having left Miltoncross Academy in the summer, and registered three goals and six assists in six Academy matches so far this season.

Meanwhile, sister Grace represents Eastleigh FC Women, having been on the books of Pompey Women until last season.

Proud dad Jamie, mum Elise, Grace and the youngster’s nan were all in the South Stand on Tuesday evening to see Harvey follow in his grandfather’s footsteps.

And a Pompey footballing dynasty has been created.

