Pompey rivals Reading have been deducted a further two League One points.

That takes the total number of points the Royals have lost this season to six, following the club’s failure to pay their debts.

Reading owner, Dai Yongge, has also been fined £100,000 'for non-compliance' and urged to 'adequately fund' the Select Car Leasing Stadium outfit or sell his shareholding.

An English Football League statement read: 'An independent disciplinary commission (IDC) has determined that Reading Football Club are to be deducted two points from the 2023/24 League One table with a further two points suspended after the club failed to meet HMRC payment obligations in accordance with EFL regulations.

'The sporting sanction will be applied immediately resulting in the club being deducted a total of six points in the current season, having received a one-point penalty in August 2023, before a further three points were removed in September 2023.

'The suspended points deduction will be activated in the event the club fails to pay amounts owed to HMRC, other clubs or any other football creditor claims by the required due dates up until the end of the 2023/24 season.'

Dai has been fined £100,000 'for his repeated failures to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account', the EFL said, and must pay the fine by March 18.

'If Mr Dai fails to comply with the prior order of the IDC to meet the deposit requirement within 28 days a further suspended fine of £100,000 will be activated and an additional fine of £100,000 will be imposed if the money is not received within five weeks,' the EFL added.

'The EFL notes the written reasons issued by the commission who have again opted not to disqualify Mr Dai because of the potential adverse consequences for the club.'

Reading acknowledged the points deduction and their owner’s fine in a statement. They said: 'The club can again confirm that Mr Dai is proactively trying to secure the sale of the club with negotiations continuing with various parties.'

The two-point deduction sees the Royals drop to 19th in the table - three points above the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.

In January, Reading agreed to a suspended three-point penalty with the EFL over the pitch invasion which forced the abandonment of their league game against Port Vale. Around 1,000 Royals supporters entered the pitch in the 16th minute of the match on January 13 in protest against Dai’s ownership.

When Pompey visited the Madejski Stadium back in October - a game the Blues won 3-2 - the match was was briefly delayed twice after tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch. That prompted an announcement the match would be abandoned if it continued.