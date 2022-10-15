Yet, this has hit contrasting views amongst many of the Fratton faithful who remain split over the latest proposals.

It comes after the Football League put out an invitation earlier in the week to prospective bidders to hold the rights to televise Saturday afternoon fixtures.

Indeed, the news has interested major streaming companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple, along with Sky Sports and BT Sports.

This would see the end to the TV blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday’s to broadcast the top four ties from the 2024-25 campaign.

With Sky currently holding the rights to televise live EFL fixtures in a deal worth £119m, the Football League believe they could generate as much as £200m from the recent proposals.

As ever, the Pompey fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the groundbreaking plans, which mean they could follow Danny Cowley’s side from their home on Saturday afternoons.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter

@PompeyChimes90: For people like me, and others all around the globe that can’t make Pompey games regularly it’s a life saver, the caveat is that it’s bad news. Along with so many other topics it’s a 50-50 argument.

@ArtistNdl: With any downloadable/streamable/delivery service, the negative knock-on effects to the physical domain are quite clear.

It wouldn't happen immediately, as the current generation love going to footie, but I think it would slowly transition.

@MauricePWatts: The biggest screens and the most crowded pub are never anywhere near the atmosphere as being at a full Fratton Park on a wet and cold January Saturday.

@AndyMcProducer: Pompey will probably invest in their own broadcast now then they make more money. See they could now have rules like a % tickets sell them it goes live. Under that would be at the club's discretion.

@prestonbarsdel1: Being at any home or away games with Pompey are so electric you need to be in the crowds watching the game first hand to experience the atmosphere of the Pompey crowd, you won’t want to be anywhere else.

Facebook

Dean McKay: No, don’t do it. Revenue will constantly be argued over and reassigned and many teams will suffer and in some cases dissolve.

Craig Carter: The end of football!! Why will people attend matches if they can sit at home, and if clubs accept this then they are putting money before fans as the cash is more important.

Alfie Soakes: Down the sewers? Great idea!

