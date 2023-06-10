Pompey have 16 players contracted beyond the summer.

Heading into the transfer window, which opens on June 14, Colby Bishop and Joe Morrell remain the Blues’ most prized assets.

While John Mousinho has been adamant the pair are not for sale, there will be potential outgoings, with Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett’s futures uncertain.

As well as that, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi remain in negotiations over fresh terms.

But which contracted players have the highest values?

We’ve taken a look at Football Manager to discover which of Pompey’s 16 currently contracted players have the estimated highest price-tag ahead of the window.

Note: There is no figure for Marlon Pack so he hasn’t been included.

Here’s what we found.

1 . Highest estimated player values From left: Colby Bishop, Ryley Towler, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Liam Vincent Estimated market value: £10,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Toby Steward Estimated market value: £12,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Harry Jewitt-White Estimated market value: £35,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales