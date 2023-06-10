News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

The estimated Portsmouth player values ahead of summer transfer window - according to Football Manager: in pictures

Pompey have 16 players contracted beyond the summer.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Heading into the transfer window, which opens on June 14, Colby Bishop and Joe Morrell remain the Blues’ most prized assets.

While John Mousinho has been adamant the pair are not for sale, there will be potential outgoings, with Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett’s futures uncertain.

As well as that, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi remain in negotiations over fresh terms.

But which contracted players have the highest values?

We’ve taken a look at Football Manager to discover which of Pompey’s 16 currently contracted players have the estimated highest price-tag ahead of the window.

Note: There is no figure for Marlon Pack so he hasn’t been included.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Colby Bishop, Ryley Towler, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett.

1. Highest estimated player values

From left: Colby Bishop, Ryley Towler, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £10,000.

2. Liam Vincent

Estimated market value: £10,000. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £12,000.

3. Toby Steward

Estimated market value: £12,000. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £35,000.

4. Harry Jewitt-White

Estimated market value: £35,000. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Football ManagerPortsmouthJohn MousinhoRonan CurtisDenver HumeBlues