Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe and Andy Cole – three ex-England internationals who featured for Pompey during their seven-year stay in the top flight between 2003 and 2010 – have been shortlisted.

Meanwhile, Tony Adams, who was an assistant to Harry Redknapp at Fratton Park before being named manager in 2008, is also included in this year’s nominees following his playing heroics at Arsenal.

In total, 15 former Premier League players have been nominated, with Michael Carrick, Petr Čech, Ashley Cole, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, John Terry, Yaya Touré, and Nemanja Vidić making up this year’s list.

Fans around the world are now invited to place their votes for the three who will take their place in the Hall of Fame, alongside the 16 previous inductees and Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, who became the first managers to be inducted this week.

Supporters can vote at premierleague.com/halloffame and via the official Premier League app. Voting is open until 6pm on Monday, April 10, with the three inductees to be announced on Wednesday May 3.

The three ex-Pompey players had varying degrees of success during their stints at Fratton Park.

Sol Campbell, who captained the Blues to FA Cup glory in 2008, featured 95 times for the club in the top flight following his free transfer move from Arsenal in 2006.

Fans have until 6pm on Monday 10 April to cast their vote

The two-time league title winner guided Pompey to their best-ever Premier League finish in 2007-08 – 8th – and also helped them secure a place in European football for the very first time.

He left on a free transfer to join Notts County in the summer of 2009 and ended his top-flight career with 503 appearances, 20 goals and 15 assists for Tottenham, Arsenal and the Blues.

Another former Spurs players who made the trip to the south coast was Defoe.

He was signed by Redknapp for a reported £9m on January transfer deadline day in 2008.

That proved a bargain given the striker’s proven track record in front of goal for both West Ham and Tottenham and his Blues return of 15 goals in 31 Premier League appearances.

However, Defoe’s stint at Fratton Park was a short-lived. Despite signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, he didn’t last a year at PO4. Instead, he re-joined Spurs – who were then managed by Redknapp – on January 6, 2009, for a reported £15m.

On his retirement last year, Defoe had scored 162 goals in 496 Premier League appearances for West Ham Spurs, Pompey, Sunderland and Bournemouth.

Cole is another striker who’s time at the Blues was brief.

The former England front man moved to Fratton Park from Manchester City in the summer of 2006, signing a two-year deal.

Yet Cole had to settle for a bit-part role at the Blues as he scored three times in 18 top-flight appearances.

The striker was loaned to Birmingham towards the end of the 2006-07 campaign before he departed for Sunderland the following summer.

The former Newcastle and Manchester United favourite later said he was told a ‘few porkies’ when he was signed by Redknapp – and ‘should never’ have joined the Blues towards the end of his career.

Cole, who won five Premier League titles, featured 414 times in the division and scored 162 goals. He also enjoyed top-flight spells at Blackburn and Sunderland.

Adams is recognised for his two Premier League titles at the Gunners, for whom he played 255 times and scored 12 goals.

He joined Redknapp’s backroom team in June 2006 and replaced ’Arry as manager in October 2008.