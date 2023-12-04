The ex-Pompey striker bagged a double for Eastleigh as the non-leaguers dumped Reading out of the FA Cup

Pompey fans who decided to tune into Eastleigh’s FA Cup win against Reading on Sunday would have been forgiven for looking puzzlingly at their TV screens or perhaps reaching for their phones to utilise Google.

The player who notched both the Spireites’ goals in the 2-1 victory over Pompey’s League One rivals had a familiar look about him. However, the bleached-blonde look adopted for the television game will have easily skew-whiffed any instant identification.

Upon closer examination, however, it was soon apparent that it was in fact ex-Blues striker Paul McCallum inflicting the damage on the sorry Royals. That still might prompt some Pompey supporters to consult Google. But before you do, let me remind you!

Former Pompey striker Paul McCallum

If you are able to delve your mind back to the dark old days of Pompey's 2014-15 season in League Two, you might remember then boss Andy Awford bringing in Matt Tubbs from AFC Wimbledon to help turn Pompey’s season around. Yet the former Bournemouth man wasn’t the only forward turned to for help - with McCallum also moving to Fratton Park that winter on a loan move from West Ham.

Pompey were languishing 17th in the bottom tier at the time of his arrival, with a goal difference of minus-four. And while Tubbs went on to score nine goals in 23 appearances during a forgettable season that eventually saw the Blues retain their League status, McCallum’s stay was far less impactful. Indeed, zero goals in seven appearances guaranteed he’ll never have a place in Fratton folklore. And what’s more, if you can remember, the then 21-year-old was forced to sit out seven games because of a suspension he received for a sending off against Southend.

He was shown a straight red card from referee Lee Collins in the 90th-minute of that Fratton Park fixture for violent conduct. McCallum then had an extra four matches added to his automatic three-game ban after allegedly making contact with the match official - a charge he later accepted. That was just his second game for the club. And after coming back for the 2-2 draw against Cheltenham on March 17, 2014, his availability didn’t prevent Awford from getting the sack after a 3-1 defeat to Morecambe less than a move later.

As expected, McCallum departed Fratton Park upon the expiry of his loan. He also left parent club West Ham that summer, too, and was snapped up by Leyton Orient on a free transfer.

Two seasons at Brisbane Road saw the striker net 11 league goals in 39 appearances. But following his O’s departure in 2017, he’s spent the rest of his career in non-league football. That's involved three stints at Eastleigh - including his current spell at the Silverlake Stadium. However, there’s no sign of his Pompey prolifigacy with Richard Hill’s side, who sit 11th in the National League table. His double against Reading - which has set up a third-round FA Cup tie against either Newport County or Barnet - was his 18th goal of the season.